Phala.Network (PHA) Price Tops $0.69 on Major Exchanges

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on popular exchanges. Phala.Network has a market capitalization of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.84 or 0.00065800 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00019607 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.42 or 0.00090042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $359.11 or 0.00641372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,670.94 or 0.06556322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00040623 BTC.

Phala.Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network . The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

