Phantasma Price Down 26% Over Last 7 Days (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00000973 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 26% against the U.S. dollar. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $54.17 million and $734,733.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,039.01 or 0.99831765 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00035412 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00011968 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.56 or 0.00134604 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000236 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001805 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004014 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 99,630,094 coins and its circulating supply is 99,181,072 coins. The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Phantasma Coin Trading

