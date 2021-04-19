Pillar Price Reaches $0.0505 (PLR)

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 19th. In the last week, Pillar has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Pillar has a total market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $84,109.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pillar coin can now be bought for $0.0505 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00019817 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000359 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.27 or 0.00090287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.14 or 0.00669451 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00042558 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

About Pillar

Pillar (CRYPTO:PLR) is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 coins. The official website for Pillar is pillarproject.io . Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pillar is medium.com/pillarproject

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pillar wallet will hold keys and let anyone transact with many blockchains (multi-chain wallet), will be able to see hundreds of kinds of tokens and coins. The Pillar wallet will not be tied with any browser, nor to an exchange (option to choose multiple exchanges). While the wallet and platform are open-source and free, users will pay for the various services with pillar tokens (PLRs) as they use them. The token will power the entire ecosystem, giving an instant business model to many projects that can tie in. “

Buying and Selling Pillar

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the exchanges listed above.

