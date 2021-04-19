Pinkcoin Trading Up 107.3% Over Last Week (PINK)

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Pinkcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0224 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 107.3% higher against the US dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $241,275.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.22 or 0.00541255 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006167 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.32 or 0.00021985 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,048.64 or 0.03656884 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000124 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000105 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 452,056,708 coins and its circulating supply is 426,796,272 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . The official website for Pinkcoin is getstarted.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

