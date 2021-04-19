Pioneer Bankshares (OTCMKTS:PNBI) Trading Up 0.6%

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PNBI) shares traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $25.15 and last traded at $25.15. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.13.

Pioneer Bankshares Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PNBI)

Pioneer Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pioneer Bank, Inc that provides various banking and related financial services in Virginia. The company offers various deposit products, which include business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

