Piper Sandler Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Southwestern Energy in a report released on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now forecasts that the energy company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southwestern Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SWN. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $3.50 to $4.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.70.

Shares of SWN opened at $4.14 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.53. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The firm had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.05 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWN. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments: Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

