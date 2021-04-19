Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEMR. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of SEMrush in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.75.

Get SEMrush alerts:

Shares of SEMR traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,925. SEMrush has a fifty-two week low of $10.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.12.

In related news, Director Roman Simonov purchased 13,000 shares of SEMrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $182,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link

About SEMrush

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SEMrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEMrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.