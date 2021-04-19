Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.
VZIO stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.90.
