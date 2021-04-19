Piper Sandler Initiates Coverage on VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO)

Research analysts at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of VIZIO (NYSE:VZIO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.83% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on VIZIO in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

VZIO stock opened at $24.00 on Monday. VIZIO has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $25.90.

In other VIZIO news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 152,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $2,992,587.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Technology Co. Ltd. Amtran sold 581,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $12,212,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,576,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,101,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,811,576 shares of company stock worth $36,296,438.

