PirateCash Price Down 5.3% This Week (PIRATE)

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last week, PirateCash has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000185 BTC on exchanges. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $2.61 million and approximately $5,452.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 31,176,920 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

