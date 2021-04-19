Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0023 on Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. In the last week, Pirl has traded down 5.9% against the dollar. One Pirl coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pirl has a total market capitalization of $191,975.89 and approximately $124.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirl alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,990.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,190.83 or 0.03912825 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $265.25 or 0.00473737 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $924.06 or 0.01650381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.60 or 0.00640460 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.45 or 0.00543742 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00061567 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.93 or 0.00417801 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Pirl Coin Profile

Pirl (CRYPTO:PIRL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Pirl’s total supply is 84,593,637 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pirl’s official website is pirl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Pirl is a 3-layered Masternode network blockchain that harnesses the power of Smart Contracts, EVM, Web3 and service masternode networks to provide decentralized storage and immutable (read: unchangeable -secure) content. The main goal of the project is to improve the functionality and performance of Decentralized applications and set new standards for user experience and to provide a real use for blockchain technology. PIRL is using the already laid technological foundation to develop a unique all-in-one platform with easy-to-use features for file storage, communication, entertainment, and p2p marketplace trading. “

Buying and Selling Pirl

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirl and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.