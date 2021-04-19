Pizza Price Reaches $0.0891 on Top Exchanges (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0891 or 0.00000163 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pizza has a total market cap of $2.76 million and $5,952.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pizza has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.07 or 0.00243385 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00009322 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000518 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Pizza Profile

PIZZA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

