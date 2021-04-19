PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $5,711,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 576.5% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 155,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after acquiring an additional 10,295 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PJT Partners stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.44. 5,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,935. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 52-week low of $40.13 and a 52-week high of $81.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $69.18 and its 200 day moving average is $71.10.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 27.00%. Equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

