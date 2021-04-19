Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) Shares Sold by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,832,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 14,308 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.39% of Plains All American Pipeline worth $25,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Plains All American Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PAA traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.05. 86,971 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,966,397. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.40. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a negative net margin of 8.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.23 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.69%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PAA shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

