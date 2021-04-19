Playgroundz (IOG) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Playgroundz has a total market capitalization of $3.03 million and approximately $1,337.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Playgroundz has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Playgroundz Coin Profile

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official website for Playgroundz is www.playgroundz.io . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog

Buying and Selling Playgroundz

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playgroundz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Playgroundz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

