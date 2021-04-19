Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Gap Down to $30.64

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.64, but opened at $29.63. Pliant Therapeutics shares last traded at $29.50, with a volume of 149 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLRX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.91.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.17. Pliant Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 20.83%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $134,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,316.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $492,625.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 150,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $733,600 over the last three months.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $58,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 601.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $92,000. Grace Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Grace Capital now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrotic in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which has completed Phase Ia single ascending dose/ multiple ascending dose trails and Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

