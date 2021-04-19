pNetwork Price Hits $1.80 on Top Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.80 or 0.00003196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $51.41 million and approximately $17.11 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded down 27.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pNetwork alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.38 or 0.00066514 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.11 or 0.00019776 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000351 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.67 or 0.00090174 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $361.62 or 0.00643554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,741.82 or 0.06659076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00040898 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork (CRYPTO:PNT) is a coin. Its launch date was June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 74,780,474 coins and its circulating supply is 28,625,119 coins. pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pNetwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pNetwork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.