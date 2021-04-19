Po.et Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days (POE)

Po.et (CURRENCY:POE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 19th. One Po.et coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Po.et has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. Po.et has a market cap of $2.72 million and $7,656.00 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Po.et

Po.et (POE) is a coin. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 coins. Po.et’s official website is po.et . The Reddit community for Po.et is /r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple. POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others. “

Buying and Selling Po.et

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Po.et should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

