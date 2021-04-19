Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Acquires Shares of 69,778 KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 69,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,621,000. KLA accounts for about 1.6% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of KLA by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,616,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $936,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,837 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth about $414,484,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KLA by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 716,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,495,000 after purchasing an additional 326,116 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 764,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 253,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,011,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $261,891,000 after purchasing an additional 128,172 shares during the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $236.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 price objective (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on KLA from $263.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on KLA from $293.00 to $339.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.35.

In other news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total transaction of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total value of $1,271,545.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,906 shares in the company, valued at $23,194,849.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of KLAC stock traded down $12.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $320.09. 34,791 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,348,308. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $147.46 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $315.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $271.77.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.66 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

