Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,354 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,368 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in General Motors by 396.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 379.3% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,925 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 7,063 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 164.7% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 794 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 price target on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Motors in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 145,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $8,476,943.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 248,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,480,953.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total transaction of $1,342,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,239 shares of company stock valued at $92,738,570 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.83. 463,354 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,152,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.62. General Motors has a 52-week low of $20.12 and a 52-week high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

