Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Has $22.83 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,942 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.5% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $22,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $1,507,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $70,134,000. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its holdings in Lam Research by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 3,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.54.

Shares of LRCX stock traded down $31.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $612.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,732. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $581.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $492.86. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $229.69 and a 52 week high of $669.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.72 by $0.31. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.00, for a total value of $2,298,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.