Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases 16,577 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 165.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 16,577 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $15,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $23.01 on Monday, hitting $613.49. The company had a trading volume of 322,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,496,602. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $539.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $267.11 and a 1 year high of $648.57.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Raymond James raised NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Susquehanna upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.61.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total transaction of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

