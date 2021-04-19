Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 454,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,625,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 1.9% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 333.0% during the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 81.6% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,943,565.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.42.

Shares of GILD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.03. 390,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,323,201. The firm has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.56. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.56 and a 12-month high of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.25%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

