Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Sells 25,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 283,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $17,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

VEU stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,064. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.08 and a 200 day moving average of $57.87. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $41.45 and a 12 month high of $63.03.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

