Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Takes Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 124,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,536,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $77.39. 286,215 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,643,723. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $87.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $195.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.10%.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

