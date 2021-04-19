Polkacover (CVR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.57 Million

Polkacover (CURRENCY:CVR) traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 19th. Polkacover has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $2.57 million worth of Polkacover was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkacover coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00001231 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Polkacover has traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polkacover Profile

Polkacover’s genesis date was January 19th, 2021. Polkacover’s total supply is 137,865,569 coins and its circulating supply is 20,388,586 coins. Polkacover’s official Twitter account is @polkacover

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in late 2019, Polkacover is working towards creating a cryptocurrency-friendly insurance purchase & policy issuance marketplace with the aim to be the one-stop-shop for crypto & personal insurance need. “

Polkacover Coin Trading

