PolySwarm (NCT) Market Cap Hits $17.69 Million

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $17.69 million and $46,028.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.98 or 0.00066537 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00019827 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000353 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.81 or 0.00089638 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $358.66 or 0.00645395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,687.30 or 0.06635239 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00040964 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

