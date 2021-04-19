Poolz Finance (POOLZ) Price Down 56.1% Over Last Week

Poolz Finance (CURRENCY:POOLZ) traded down 8.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. Poolz Finance has a total market capitalization of $37.64 million and $13.20 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded down 56.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Poolz Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $23.77 or 0.00042246 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002456 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00063896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.21 or 0.00275869 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004300 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00026655 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $384.90 or 0.00684121 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,222.70 or 0.99930733 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $494.47 or 0.00878869 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Poolz Finance Profile

Poolz Finance’s genesis date was January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,583,695 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poolz Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Poolz Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Poolz Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

