POPCHAIN Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $282.00 (PCH)

POPCHAIN (CURRENCY:PCH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last seven days, POPCHAIN has traded 12.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. POPCHAIN has a total market cap of $795,072.67 and $282.00 worth of POPCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One POPCHAIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00015413 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.10 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0854 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000238 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

POPCHAIN Profile

POPCHAIN (CRYPTO:PCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. POPCHAIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,799,357 coins. The official message board for POPCHAIN is medium.com/popchain . POPCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @POPCHAIN_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for POPCHAIN is www.popchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “POPCHAIN is a blockchain-based content distribution platform for copyright protection and content sharing through streams. In the POPCHAIN ecosystem, there are two types of platforms: The POPCHAIN's platform that removes the middlemen in the distribution process recording all the used channels and links a copyright holder to the consumer. And POPBOX that allows POPCHAIN to save idle storage & bandwidth, increasing the performance of POPCHAIN and rewarding its users with PCH. PCH is the issued token by POPCHAIN. It's an Ethereum-based token (ERC-20) used as a payment method and used in different applications in the platform to ease POPCHAIN's network. “

