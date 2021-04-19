Populous (PPT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $16.16 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 11.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 19th. Populous has a total market capitalization of $308.48 million and approximately $16.16 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded 19.1% lower against the US dollar. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for $5.79 or 0.00010553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.43 or 0.00062733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00019033 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000345 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.08 or 0.00087587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $334.80 or 0.00609940 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00039831 BTC.

Populous Profile

PPT is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

