Porch Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 17,603 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 450% compared to the average daily volume of 3,200 call options.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRCH shares. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Porch Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Porch Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ PRCH traded down $0.88 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.48. The stock had a trading volume of 78,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,172,414. Porch Group has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $24.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.72.

In other Porch Group news, Director Asha Sharma sold 180,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.37, for a total value of $3,131,446.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,175.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Matthew Neagle sold 80,729 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $1,418,408.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nadler Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter worth about $499,000. 97.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform for home service companies. It provides moving concierge services that helps homebuyers to save time and make decisions on critical services, including insurance, moving, security, TV/internet, home repair and improvement, and others. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

