Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Sets New 1-Year High at $50.77

Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $50.77 and last traded at $50.69, with a volume of 435626 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.52.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp raised Portland General Electric from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.49 and a 200 day moving average of $42.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $556.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.33 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.4075 dividend. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.20%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,415,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $317,164,000 after purchasing an additional 702,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,490,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 809,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,632,000 after purchasing an additional 421,621 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,228,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,528,000 after purchasing an additional 338,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coann Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,626,000. Institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

About Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

