PotlatchDeltic (PCH) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, April 26th. Analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect PotlatchDeltic to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get PotlatchDeltic alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PCH opened at $61.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.31. PotlatchDeltic has a 12-month low of $29.03 and a 12-month high of $61.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.01 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 205.00%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 18,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.13, for a total value of $971,907.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 6,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $273,557.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,902 shares of company stock worth $1,619,553 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

About PotlatchDeltic

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for PotlatchDeltic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PotlatchDeltic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.