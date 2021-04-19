PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) was downgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $47.50 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $42.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PPD. Evercore ISI cut PPD to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays began coverage on PPD in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut PPD from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut PPD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PPD in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

PPD stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.24. The stock had a trading volume of 210,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,838. PPD has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.20 billion and a PE ratio of 308.27.

PPD (NASDAQ:PPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. PPD had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PPD will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO David S. Simmons sold 77,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $2,929,240.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 669,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,661.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Simmons sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 669,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,139,958. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 282,492 shares of company stock worth $10,997,846.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PPD. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PPD during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPD by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of PPD in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About PPD

PPD, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides drug development services to the biopharmaceutical industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Development Services and Laboratory Services. It offers clinical development services, including product development and consulting, early development, Phases II-IV clinical trial management, accelerated enrollment, peri-and post-approval, and medical communications services.

