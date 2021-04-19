PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Purchased by YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 12.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,439,000 after purchasing an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPG opened at $167.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $147.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

PPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Vertical Research raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.28.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

