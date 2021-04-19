PPG Industries’ (PPG) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Wells Fargo & Company

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $195.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $173.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.66% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.72.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

Shares of PPG stock traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,472. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.83. PPG Industries has a 12-month low of $81.43 and a 12-month high of $172.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 25.01%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,396,267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,210,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,349 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $646,570,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,117,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $305,378,000 after purchasing an additional 671,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,059 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $194,122,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,946 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $185,458,000 after purchasing an additional 48,903 shares during the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.