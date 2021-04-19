Presima Inc. Buys 11,820 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Presima Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 138.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 0.5% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $3,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after buying an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after acquiring an additional 570,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 391.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 422,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,267,000 after purchasing an additional 336,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCI. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Crown Castle International from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.00.

In other Crown Castle International news, CFO Daniel K. Schlanger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.73, for a total transaction of $753,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,180,642.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.49 per share, for a total transaction of $77,745.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 143,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,381,230.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 7,780 shares of company stock worth $1,253,828 and sold 14,796 shares worth $2,270,261. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

CCI traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $180.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,944. The company has a market capitalization of $77.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.30. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $180.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.36.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.75. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 93.50%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.