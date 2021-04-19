Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Major Shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner Sells 18,127 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) major shareholder Perkins Caufield & Bye Kleiner sold 18,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $912,150.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ:PGNY traded down $3.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $49.35. 7,280,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 882,462. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 448.64 and a beta of 1.83.

Get Progyny alerts:

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. The company had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Progyny by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in Progyny by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Progyny by 89.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Progyny by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.