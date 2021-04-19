Project Pai (PAI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $17.15 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 19th. One Project Pai coin can currently be bought for about $0.0859 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a market cap of $132.22 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 86.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.88 or 0.00043152 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000036 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Project Pai Coin Profile

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,742,991,648 coins and its circulating supply is 1,539,900,847 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

