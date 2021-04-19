Prologis, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.03 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:PLD)

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Prologis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 16th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.03 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Prologis’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.87 million. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PLD. BTIG Research raised their price target on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Prologis in a report on Friday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.15.

Prologis stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.27 billion, a PE ratio of 50.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Prologis has a 1-year low of $80.12 and a 1-year high of $113.03.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.13%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,214,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,595,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,816 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prologis by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,826,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,872,829,000 after buying an additional 1,771,628 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments increased its position in Prologis by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,907,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $887,710,000 after buying an additional 329,729 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,280,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,530,000 after buying an additional 879,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $686,317,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

