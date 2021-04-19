ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) Trading 0.3% Higher

ProSight Global, Inc. (NYSE:PROS)’s share price traded up 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.70. 50,577 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 96,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

The firm has a market capitalization of $554.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ProSight Global (NYSE:PROS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. ProSight Global had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $199.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.00 million. Equities analysts predict that ProSight Global, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ProSight Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries.

