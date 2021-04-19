Prosper Reaches Market Cap of $10.69 Million (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for $2.39 or 0.00004360 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $10.69 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prosper has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.12 or 0.00060422 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.82 or 0.00063537 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00018767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.16 or 0.00272167 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.65 or 0.00185464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

