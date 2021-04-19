Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.42 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Provident Financial Services posted earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $1.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.17. Provident Financial Services had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PFS. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Provident Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

In other Provident Financial Services news, EVP James A. Christy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.37, for a total transaction of $93,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,294.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 24.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 57,238 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 11,320 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 16.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 624,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 87,283 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 7.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,471 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Provident Financial Services by 18.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 109,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFS traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. The stock had a trading volume of 9,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,893. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

About Provident Financial Services

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

