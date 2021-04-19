Provoco Token 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3,960.00 (VOCO)

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded 31.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Provoco Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Provoco Token has a total market cap of $249,864.56 and $3,960.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 30.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) traded 2,705.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00064067 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00018803 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001828 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000336 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.37 or 0.00086612 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.09 or 0.00649211 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token (VOCO) is a coin. Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 coins and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 coins. Provoco Token’s official website is provoco.me . Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome

According to CryptoCompare, “Provoco.me is a social challenge network empowered by the blockchain. Provoco operates on the idea that everyone loves a challenge—watching someone succeed or fail, challenging others, and even challenging oneself. Provoco provides a new design of the social network and implements solutions that can be used in other areas. PROVOCO is using ERC223-based (compatible with ERC20) VOCO tokens. The VOCO is a utility token used for exchange between users for activities operations in the social challenge network. The primary use of VOCO tokens is for challenges. The secondary use is as a reward for daily social activities, such as posting content, liking, voting, and other actions. “

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Provoco Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

