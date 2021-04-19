PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Sold by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS cut its stake in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,451 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,298 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS owned approximately 0.16% of PTC worth $24,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in PTC by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $146.16 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 129.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.98 and a 12 month high of $149.26.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.18 million. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. PTC’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet cut PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on PTC from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.38.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total value of $33,092.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,621,455.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathleen Mitford sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $534,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,923.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,549 shares of company stock valued at $4,641,065 in the last quarter. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

