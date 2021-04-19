PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.67.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Bank of America lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of PTCT traded down $1.17 on Monday, reaching $47.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,328. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PTC Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $43.65 and a twelve month high of $70.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $58.49.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $118.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 973 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total value of $55,422.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,965.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,668 shares of company stock worth $386,339. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 170.8% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

Featured Story: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.