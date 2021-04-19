Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $1.35 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.55.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,873 megawatts of electricity; and 42,760 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity.

