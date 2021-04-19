Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.
OTCMKTS AOMOY opened at $1.35 on Monday. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a current ratio of 6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.55.
Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile
