Public Mint Price Down 20.5% Over Last 7 Days (MINT)

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $14.97 million and approximately $530,408.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Public Mint coin can now be purchased for about $0.86 or 0.00001559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Public Mint has traded down 20.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00055731 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004135 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005200 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000311 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 61.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000127 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 93.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Public Mint

Public Mint is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Public Mint Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Mint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Mint should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Public Mint using one of the exchanges listed above.

