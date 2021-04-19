Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS PUBGY traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.05. Publicis Groupe has a 12-month low of $6.29 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.50.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communication, and digital transformation services in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

