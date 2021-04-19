pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) Achieves Market Cap of $98,290.20

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 19th. pulltherug.finance has a total market capitalization of $98,290.20 and $529.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $10.42 or 0.00018627 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 42.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00066080 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50.11 or 0.00089620 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.89 or 0.00636480 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,625.95 or 0.06484786 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.92 or 0.00040985 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Coin Profile

RUGZ is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken . pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pulltherug.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pulltherug.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pulltherug.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

