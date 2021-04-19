Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Short Interest Up 31.8% in March

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 134,200 shares, a growth of 31.8% from the March 15th total of 101,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 671.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Norddeutsche Landesbank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PMMAF opened at $109.75 on Monday. Puma has a fifty-two week low of $56.79 and a fifty-two week high of $116.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

